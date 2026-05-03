GBA takes over urban land use control

BENGALURU

In a major relief for homeowners, the Karnataka High Court has ruled that Revenue Department officials no longer have the authority to issue notices or demolition orders for houses built on agricultural land within the city’s limits. The ruling clarifies that such powers now belong strictly to the newly formed Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The decision came after a group of residents from Sainik Vihara Layout challenged a Tehsildar’s order. The local official had demanded they clear their land, claiming it was being used for housing without being legally converted from agricultural use. The residents argued that since their neighborhood falls under the city’s urban jurisdiction, the traditional rural land laws should not apply to them.

A division bench, led by Justice D.K. Singh and Justice T.M. Nadaf, agreed with the residents. The court explained that once an area falls under the GBA, the Karnataka Land Revenue Act loses its grip. Even if the land is still listed as “agricultural” in old government records, only GBA officials can take action regarding building permissions or illegal constructions.

This ruling effectively stops revenue officers from enforcing old land-use rules from the past decade. The court’s message is clear, the GBA is now the sole boss of Bengaluru’s urban development. For thousands of people living in layouts that were once farmland, this verdict provides much-needed protection against sudden legal threats from the Revenue Department.