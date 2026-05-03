Bengaluru auto driver turns ride into lounge

BENGALURU

In a city famous for its creative commute stories, one autorickshaw driver has officially raised the bar by transforming his vehicle into a luxury “compact lounge.” A local passenger, Poorna, was left speechless after hailing a ride that felt more like a high-end hotel room than a typical three-wheeler.

Taking to Instagram to share her “crazy auto” experience, Poorna showcased a vehicle fully equipped with a television unit, a cooling fan, and a mobile charging station. To combat the scorching summer heat, the driver even installed custom curtains for shade. Perhaps the most surprising feature was a dedicated “reading nook,” complete with books for passengers to enjoy during the city’s notorious traffic jams.

The video quickly went viral, with social media users praising the driver’s incredible hospitality. One viewer joked that the auto had more amenities than their rented apartment, while another dubbed it “next-level dedication.” The driver also used the space to display messages supporting social causes, adding a touch of heart to the high-tech setup.

While Bengaluru is known for its tech-savvy population, this “superman” auto proves that innovation isn’t just for software engineers. By prioritizing passenger comfort and entertainment, this driver has turned a routine trip into a memorable experience. For many residents, the bar for a five-star ride has now been set. As one commenter put it, “Bengaluru auto drivers are simply playing in a different league.”