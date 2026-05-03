Karnataka bus strike looming: Services to halt on May 20

BENGALURU

Commuters across Karnataka are facing a major travel crisis as transport workers from all four state corporations announced a massive indefinite strike starting May 20. The standoff between the Joint Action Committee of Transport Employees and the state government has reached a breaking point after multiple rounds of failed negotiations.

Representing over 1.25 lakh employees from KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC, union leaders stated that buses will stop plying from 6 a.m. on the deadline. The workers’ frustration stems from long-pending financial grievances. Their core demands include a 25% hike in basic salary effective from January 2024, the immediate release of ₹1,272 crore in back pay, and the settlement of arrears dating back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have reached a stage where we cannot survive without our dues,” a union spokesperson said during a press conference. “The government is responsible for any hardship the public faces. This time, we aren’t interested in more talks; we want a final settlement.” The protest is expected to be total, with drivers, conductors, and mechanical staff all staying home.

While the government has previously cited budget constraints for the delays, the transport unions have warned that they will not “touch the steering wheel” until their bank accounts show the promised funds. With less than three weeks to go, millions of daily passengers are now waiting to see if the government will blink first to avoid a complete paralysis of the state’s transport lifeline.