Half of Bengaluru” flees city for weekend

BENGALURU

As the May long weekend kicks off, Bengaluru’s infamous traffic has shifted from the city center to the highways, sparking a viral social media debate about where everyone has disappeared to. A witty comment by an X user claiming “Half of Bangalore” is currently stuck in different hill stations has taken the internet by storm.

The buzz began when a local resident, Sanjeev, posted a video of the Bengaluru–Mangaluru Highway showing miles of bumper-to-bumper traffic. Replying to the clip, another user named Abhi joked that “Half Bangalore will be in Chikmagalur – Sakleshpur. The other half will be in Mysuru – Kodagu.” He added that he planned to stay behind and enjoy the rare luxury of empty city roads.

The post quickly went viral as thousands of residents recognized the relatable pattern of mass weekend getaways. Other netizens joined in, pointing out that thousands of “KA-01” to “KA-05” registered vehicles are also currently clogging the roads toward Goa, Dandeli, and Wayanad. While the highways resemble parking lots, the usually bustling streets of Koramangala and Indiranagar have become uncharacteristically quiet.

The visuals from the Mangaluru highway showed a sea of private cars and luxury buses struggling to move, highlighting the city’s collective urge to escape the summer heat. For those brave enough to travel, the journey to the hills is taking nearly double the usual time. For those staying behind, the “empty” city has become the ultimate holiday destination.