Prioritize rule of law, CM tells secretaries

BENGALURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a stern directive to state secretaries, urging them to prioritize the rule of law over political pressure. During a high-level meeting, the CM emphasized that the government’s reputation rests on the integrity and agility of its top officials.

The Chief Minister warned that misleading the government or providing incorrect information is unacceptable. “Officials serve for decades, while representatives are here for five years,” he noted, reminding secretaries of their duty to protect democratic values. He referenced Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s warnings, stating that straying from legal frameworks to please politicians could lead to a breakdown of the system.

A major focus of the meeting was the slow implementation of budget promises. Siddaramaiah expressed frustration that 15 announcements from last year remain unfulfilled. He demanded that all 565 projects in the 2026-27 budget begin by the end of May. To ensure accountability, he stated that department secretaries would be held personally responsible for any further delays. The CM also addressed public grievances, noting that while thousands of applications have been cleared, nearly 2,000 are overdue. He ordered immediate action on these to maintain public trust. Additionally, with a predicted 5% dip in rainfall this year, he tasked district secretaries with monitoring drinking water supplies closely. He concluded by urging officials to fill thousands of vacant government posts quickly to keep the state’s administration running smoothly