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Bengaluru’s new double-decker flyover finally open for public

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Silk Board’s Elevated Escape

BENGALURU

Bengaluru commuters finally received a massive gift, as the long-awaited double-decker flyover between Central Silk Board and Ragigudda officially opened to traffic. The 3.5km elevated corridor, which cost ₹500 crore to build, promises to significantly slash travel time on one of the city’s most congested routes.

Built by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd as part of the new Yellow Line, the project is a marvel of modern engineering. It features a unique design where Metro trains will run on the upper level while cars and bikes use the road below. This “two-in-one” approach is intended to tackle the infamous traffic bottlenecks at Silk Board, once known as the city’s most dreaded junction.

Construction on this ambitious project began in 2017. While a small section was opened in 2024, the full stretch including five new ramps, is now fully operational. After a brief trial run last week to fix safety issues, authorities gave the green light for regular use.

While the flyover has already eased the pressure at Silk Board, traffic experts noted that congestion has shifted slightly toward the Ragigudda end. To manage this, traffic police have introduced new one-way rules on nearby streets to keep vehicles moving smoothly. For thousands of daily travelers, this opening marks the end of a nearly decade-long wait for a faster, smoother commute through the heart of South Bengaluru.

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