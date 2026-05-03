Community rallies to save flooded famous bookstore

A sudden flash flood devastated Bengaluru’s iconic Bookworm bookstore, but a passionate community rallied to help it recover

BENGALURU

A mere 40 minutes of heavy rain and hail turned a quiet evening into a disaster for Bookworm, one of Church Street’s most iconic landmarks. The flash flood destroyed nearly 5,000 books, including rare 19th-century history volumes and vintage first editions.

Owner Krishna Gowda explained that while the shop had survived many monsoons over the last 20 years, the recent storm was different. Large hailstones blocked the building’s drainage, causing water to surge nearly a foot deep into the store. Because the shop had recently stocked up for the summer holidays, thousands of books were stacked on the floor, leaving them vulnerable to the rising water.

The financial loss is estimated between ₹10 lakh and ₹14 lakh, but the cultural loss is even greater. However, the tragedy has sparked an incredible wave of support. High-profile authors like Ramachandra Guha, major publishers like Penguin, and even rival bookstore owners have stepped in to help.

The city’s reading community has flooded the store, not just with messages, but with action. Many are buying “damp and soiled” books or gift coupons to help the shop recover. Gowda, moved by the response, has politely declined direct donations, asking supporters instead to simply buy a book. This overwhelming show of love proves that while the water may have ruined the paper, it couldn’t dampen the spirit of Bengaluru’s dedicated bibliophiles. The store remains resolute in its mission to bring the shelves back to life.