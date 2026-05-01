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Karnataka students post near-perfect results in ICSE, ISC exams

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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BENGALURU

Students from Karnataka have delivered an exceptional performance in the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, recording a pass percentage of 99.77 per cent in Class X (ICSE) and 99.96 per cent in Class XII (ISC), according to official data released on Friday.

A total of 31,018 students from 454 schools appeared for the ICSE examination, while 2,673 students from 67 schools took the ISC examination across the state. The Class XII results showed an improvement compared to last year, while the Class X pass percentage remained steady.

Karnataka students also outperformed the national average, with the ICSE national pass percentage at 99.18 per cent and ISC at 99.13 per cent.

Educators noted that the strong performance comes despite the introduction of more analytical and critical-thinking based questions in this year’s examination pattern, reducing reliance on rote learning.

Angelina Wilson said students adapted well to the new exam structure. She noted strong performance in English, History and Civics, though ISC commerce subjects showed a slight decline compared to previous years.

Another educator, Jean Geoge, said overall results were better than last year, with English emerging as the strongest subject, producing multiple centum scorers.

She added that in ICSE, students performed well in Geography and Sciences, while some struggled with History. In ISC, Biology was reported to be challenging but manageable, whereas Accountancy and Economics saw comparatively lower scores.

Despite subject-wise variations, schools reported overall student satisfaction with results, with only a small number opting for re-evaluation.

The results highlight Karnataka’s consistent academic performance under the ICSE and ISC boards, even as examination patterns continue to evolve towards competency-based learning.

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