Karnataka plans sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has decided to establish sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to support the state’s growing industrial and digital infrastructure needs, officials said.

The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held at Shakti Bhavan, attended by Energy Minister K. J. George, Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Officials said a 500 MW sustainable data centre park will be developed near Hosakote in Bengaluru, with solar power supply routed from Pavagada. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has indicated availability of 60 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, which will undergo additional purification by industries themselves for operational use.

The total combined capacity of the three proposed data parks is expected to reach 1,000 MW. The government also confirmed that 350 acres of KIADB land in Baikampady industrial area in Mangaluru is available for development, while suitable land will be identified in Mysuru.

The ministers said investors setting up data centres in these parks will be provided assured electricity and water supply. They directed officials to prepare detailed plans and initiate early investor consultations.

A follow-up meeting will be held with participation from Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who holds the water resources portfolio, along with senior officials to expedite implementation.

Officials said the initiative aims to position Karnataka as a leading destination for green data infrastructure by integrating renewable energy, water reuse systems and industrial-scale digital capacity.

Senior bureaucrats from the Energy, IT, Industries, KIADB and water supply departments attended the meeting, along with representatives from infrastructure agencies.

The government said the projects would be fast-tracked to attract global investors and strengthen Karnataka’s role in the emerging data-driven economy.