Friday, May 1, 2026
HomeCityKarnataka plans sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru
City

Karnataka plans sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
300

BENGALURU

The Karnataka government has decided to establish sustainable data parks in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru to support the state’s growing industrial and digital infrastructure needs, officials said.

The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held at Shakti Bhavan, attended by Energy Minister K. J. George, Large and Medium Industries Minister M. B. Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Officials said a 500 MW sustainable data centre park will be developed near Hosakote in Bengaluru, with solar power supply routed from Pavagada. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has indicated availability of 60 million litres per day (MLD) of treated water, which will undergo additional purification by industries themselves for operational use.

The total combined capacity of the three proposed data parks is expected to reach 1,000 MW. The government also confirmed that 350 acres of KIADB land in Baikampady industrial area in Mangaluru is available for development, while suitable land will be identified in Mysuru.

The ministers said investors setting up data centres in these parks will be provided assured electricity and water supply. They directed officials to prepare detailed plans and initiate early investor consultations.

A follow-up meeting will be held with participation from Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who holds the water resources portfolio, along with senior officials to expedite implementation.

Officials said the initiative aims to position Karnataka as a leading destination for green data infrastructure by integrating renewable energy, water reuse systems and industrial-scale digital capacity.

Senior bureaucrats from the Energy, IT, Industries, KIADB and water supply departments attended the meeting, along with representatives from infrastructure agencies.

The government said the projects would be fast-tracked to attract global investors and strengthen Karnataka’s role in the emerging data-driven economy.

Previous article
Karnataka students post near-perfect results in ICSE, ISC exams
Next article
Using religious centres for political activity improper: High Court
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.