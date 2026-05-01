Using religious centres for political activity improper: High Court

BENGALURU

The Karnataka High Court observed that using religious places for political purposes is not a proper course of action, while refusing to stay proceedings against former Deputy Chief Minister K. S. Eshwarappa and others in connection with an alleged political meeting held at a temple in Shivamogga during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

A single-judge bench headed by Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav heard petitions filed by Eshwarappa and co-accused seeking quashing of the FIR registered at Tunganagar police station and the subsequent charge sheet filed before the trial court.

During the hearing, counsel for the petitioners argued that no political speech was delivered inside the temple premises and that the complaint did not clearly establish any offence under the relevant law. The defence also claimed that most witnesses cited in the case were government officials and that there was only one independent eyewitness.

The petitioners further contended that the case against the temple priest and other accused should be quashed as there was no substantive evidence of misuse of the religious premises.

However, the state government counsel opposed the plea, stating that a political meeting had indeed taken place inside the temple and discussions related to contesting elections were held there. The government argued that invoking provisions of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act was justified in the case.

After hearing both sides, the bench observed that religious places should not be used for political activities and decided to adjourn the matter for further hearing.

The case relates to an incident during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when, under the Model Code of Conduct, Eshwarappa and others allegedly held a meeting at the Adi Ranganatha Temple in Shivamogga to discuss electoral prospects. Following a complaint by election observers, a case was registered against 10 individuals under relevant sections of the Act.

The petition challenging the proceedings remains pending before the High Court.