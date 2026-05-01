Cabinet approves Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Chennai–Bengaluru high-speed rail projects

BENGALURU

The Karnataka Cabinet has given administrative approval for the implementation of two Central government-sponsored high-speed rail corridors connecting Hyderabad–Bengaluru and Chennai–Bengaluru, marking a major step towards strengthening regional connectivity.

The decision covers projects announced in the Union Budget, with the Ministry of Railways appointing the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) as the nodal agency for monitoring and execution. Consultancy firm RITES (P) Ltd has been tasked with conducting final surveys and preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

For the Hyderabad–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor, a total of 15 stations have been planned along the 607.03 km route. In Karnataka, three stations—Alipur, Devanahalli and Kodihalli—will be developed. Of the total stretch, 101.03 km falls within the state, covering Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur and Bengaluru Rural districts. The project will require around 398 hectares of land in Karnataka, including 5.032 hectares of forest land. Officials said both Alipur and Devanahalli stations will also include Transit Oriented Development zones requiring additional land.

The corridor will be fully elevated, aimed at minimising land fragmentation, reducing level crossings, and avoiding disruption to existing infrastructure. It will terminate at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru.

For the Chennai–Bengaluru High-Speed Rail Corridor, the Detailed Project Report was submitted to the Ministry of Railways in September 2024, and the project has been included in the Union Budget 2026–27.

This corridor spans 306 km with eight stations, of which four—Kolar, Kodihalli, Whitefield and Baiyappanahalli—will be located in Karnataka. Around 100 km of the route falls within the state across Kolar, Bengaluru Rural and Bengaluru Urban districts. The Karnataka segment requires approximately 1,358.96 hectares of land, with additional land earmarked for Transit Oriented Development at Kodihalli and Kolar stations.

Officials said the projects are expected to significantly reduce travel time, boost economic activity, and enhance connectivity between major southern metros, while also attracting investment in surrounding regions.