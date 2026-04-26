₹50K fine imposed on hotel for waste dumping

The action was taken during a routine inspection drive aimed at maintaining cleanliness and enforcing civic regulations.

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru South City Corporation (BSCC) has imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on a commercial establishment for improper waste management and illegal dumping in the Madiwala area.

The action was taken during a routine inspection drive aimed at maintaining cleanliness and enforcing civic regulations.



During a routine Dry Waste Management System and Marshal patrolling operation at Ward No. 172 in Madiwala, near the backside of the metro station in the BTM Layout constituency, officials identified a major black spot filled with accumulated commercial waste. The presence of large quantities of unsegregated garbage raised concerns about public health, hygiene, and environmental safety in the locality.

Upon closer inspection, officials examined bills and address records found within the waste to trace its origin. The investigation led authorities to Blue Inn Hotel and Rooms, which was identified as the primary source of the dumped waste. The establishment was found to have violated municipal rules by failing to segregate waste at the source and by engaging in illegal roadside dumping.

Officials stated that waste segregation is a mandatory requirement under city regulations, and non-compliance not only disrupts the waste management system but also contributes to pollution and health hazards. The illegal dumping of commercial waste on public roads further aggravates the situation by creating unsanitary conditions and affecting nearby residents and commuters.

As a result of these violations, the authorities imposed a penalty of ₹50,000 on the hotel management. In addition to the fine, officials also conducted an on-site awareness session with the establishment’s staff, educating them about proper waste segregation practices and the importance of responsible disposal methods. The Bengaluru South City Corporation reiterated its commitment to maintaining cleanliness across the city and warned that strict action would be taken against individuals and businesses violating waste management norms. Authorities also urged citizens and commercial establishments to actively participate in keeping the city clean by following proper waste disposal guidelines and reporting any illegal dumping activities.