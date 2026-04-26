Indie pup adoption drive marks World Veterinary Day  

The event, which was conducted under the slogan ‘One kind heart… can change a life,’ emphasized the significance of responsible pet ownership and the adoption of local dog breeds

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) organized a large-scale Indie Pup Adoption Drive ‘Bhairoova’ on the Gnana Bharathi Campus in Kengeri to mark World Veterinary Day on Saturday.

The event aims at encouraging responsible pet ownership and creating awareness about the importance of adopting native dogs.

The initiative combined adoption efforts, vaccination services, and public education to create a meaningful and community-driven celebration.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from animal lovers, volunteers, and veterinary professionals, all coming together to support the cause of animal welfare.

Commissioner Dr Rajendra KV emphasized the unique strengths of Indian native dogs, noting that they are highly adaptable to local conditions and possess strong resistance to common diseases.

He urged citizens to consider adopting these dogs instead of purchasing foreign breeds, highlighting that adoption not only saves lives, but also contributes to a healthier ecosystem.

In a symbolic move to redefine the identity of native dogs, Rajendra introduced a new term ‘Bhairoova’, aiming to instil pride and emotional connection among citizens. A short film showcasing the bond between humans and these dogs was also released during the event, leaving a strong emotional impact on attendees.

The adoption drive featured several engaging activities, including a “Walk with Bhairoova” campaign, which allowed participants to interact with adoptable dogs.

A free anti-rabies and combined vaccination camp ensured that all dogs present were immunized, reinforcing the importance of preventive healthcare. Awareness sessions educated the public about responsible adoption practices and understanding canine behaviour, while demonstrations of humane dog-catching methods using trap cages highlighted modern and ethical approaches to animal management. Trained Indian dogs were also showcased, proving their intelligence and versatility.

The event also celebrated individuals who have made significant contributions to animal adoption. As many as 14 new adopters were honoured along with 18 adopters, who collectively adopted more than 35 dogs.

Additionally, three individuals who played a major role in encouraging over 300 adoptions were felicitated for their dedication.

Veterinary teams from multiple city corporations collaborated to vaccinate all participating dogs, making the event both impactful and practical. The introduction of trap cages was presented as a step toward ensuring safer communities by managing stray dog populations humanely while prioritising both public safety and animal welfare.

Several key officials and stakeholders were present at the event, including Joint Director of Animal Husbandry Chandraya, Health Officer Manoranjan Hegde, Chief Veterinary Officer Venkatesh, and Srirangaraju.

Members of Resident Welfare Associations, animal welfare enthusiasts, and members of the public also attended in large numbers, contributing to the success of the initiative.

The adoption fair reflected the municipal corporation’s commitment to animal welfare and community engagement, while also promoting a culture of compassion and responsibility among citizens.