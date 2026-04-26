‘Assault’ by police inspector in Devanahalli sparks public outrage

Bengaluru

An alleged incident of police brutality in Bengaluru has triggered widespread concern after a video surfaced showing a tea shop worker being assaulted. The incident reportedly involves an inspector from the Devanahalli Police Station and has drawn sharp reactions from the public. According to reports, the incident took place at a tea stall named “Highway Nest,” located along a national highway in Kannamangala village. The video, which has recently gone viral, is said to show Police Inspector Rakesh assaulting a young tea shop worker. The altercation allegedly began after the inspector questioned the boy for operating the tea stall during early morning hours. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the boy had opened the shop around 4 a.m. to serve tea to customers, a common practice along highways catering to early travelers.