Expert panel formed to drive holistic urban development

Bengaluru

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has initiated a major step toward improving urban infrastructure and enhancing the quality of life for citizens by forming an expert committee. The move was announced following a high-level consultation meeting led by Commissioner K.N. Ramesh, bringing together professionals from diverse fields to chart a roadmap for sustainable city development.

The consultation meeting witnessed the participation of several eminent experts, each contributing insights from their respective domains. Among those present were IT expert Parthasarathi, urban design and mobility specialist Ashwin Mahesh, solid waste management expert Padmashree, Dr. Shanthi representing the HSR Citizens Forum, and architect Prasanna Rao. Their collective expertise was aimed at addressing key urban challenges and identifying innovative solutions.

During the discussions, a series of actionable recommendations were proposed to strengthen city management systems. Experts emphasized the need for a structured and systematic urban governance framework supported by comprehensive data-driven planning. This includes integrated planning for roads, lakes, parks, and drainage systems to ensure coordinated development. Special focus was given to strengthening waste management systems ahead of the monsoon season to prevent flooding and sanitation issues.

The committee also suggested increasing the frequency of waste collection to two to three times a day and introducing dedicated waste kiosks to streamline disposal. Large waste generators would be required to implement mandatory processing systems, ensuring accountability and reducing the burden on municipal services. Additionally, the importance of internal assessments and the deployment of additional human resources was highlighted to improve operational efficiency.

Commissioner K.N. Ramesh underlined the importance of active participation from both experts and Resident Welfare Association members in shaping the city’s future. He stated that development plans and budget allocations would be guided by expert recommendations, ensuring informed decision-making. He also announced opportunities for youth through internship programs, encouraging their involvement in civic development initiatives.

The meeting further explored the potential for corporate social responsibility collaborations with organizations such as Bosch and RV Institutions to support urban projects. Continuous communication through email and video conferencing was proposed to maintain coordination among stakeholders.

Additional Commissioner Naveen Kumar Raju, Chief Engineer Basavaraj Kabade, and other senior officials were also present at the meeting. The initiative reflects a strong commitment by the corporation to achieve sustainable urban growth through collaboration and expert-driven planning.