e-Khata download system launched for property owners in B’luru

Bengaluru

The initiative aims to simplify access to property records and eliminate delays in administrative processes.

Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao announced the rollout of the new facility, stating that property owners across the Greater Bengaluru region can now access their e-Khata documents online with ease.

The system has been implemented under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar, reflecting the government’s push toward digital and citizen-friendly services.

The initiative has been jointly introduced by five city municipal corporations in Bengaluru to ensure seamless access to property documents. With approximately 1.3 million e-Khatas expected to be made readily available, the system is designed to reduce unnecessary delays and remove administrative hurdles that citizens previously faced.

To access the service, users can visit the official portal, log in using their mobile number and one-time password, and enter their Self-Assessment Scheme property tax ID. The e-Khata can then be downloaded instantly. Additionally, download links will be shared via SMS or messaging platforms to the mobile number registered in the property tax system, making the process even more convenient.

Officials highlighted that the new system removes the need for citizens to conduct complicated searches using owner names or to visit municipal offices. It also eliminates reliance on intermediaries, ensuring a transparent and efficient process. Authorities have strongly advised citizens to use only the official online platform and avoid middlemen.

However, it was clarified that the e-Khata documents are currently issued on an “as-is-where-is” basis, based on existing records. To complete documentation and carry out property transactions at sub-registrar offices, property owners must update key details online. These include Aadhaar-based electronic verification, registered sale deed information, property details such as GPS location and photographs, and electricity connection details where applicable.

The new system offers round-the-clock access to property records, promotes transparency, and significantly improves ease of access for citizens. The Greater Bengaluru Authority has urged all property owners to download their e-Khata at the earliest and take advantage of the streamlined digital service.