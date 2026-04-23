MP Prabha Mallikarjun inspected Davanagere Women’s Hospital, ordered better care, warned doctors, and sought improved specialist availability

MP warns doctors, pushes hospital reforms

Davanagere

Member of Parliament Dr. Prabha Mallikarjun conducted a detailed inspection of the Women and Children Hospital in Davanagere and issued strict directions to improve patient care and basic facilities. During a review meeting after the visit, she expressed concern over gaps in service delivery and warned officials to ensure better treatment for patients.

She instructed hospital authorities to make sure that patients do not suffer due to lack of facilities and said that improving healthcare services must be the top priority. She also cautioned doctors against neglecting duty, stating that those who prioritize private practice over hospital service could face removal from service.

Officials informed her that due to shortage of specialist doctors, postgraduate medical trainees are handling most cases. She directed immediate attention to fill the gaps and improve specialist availability. She also asked for clarity regarding issues in the medicine storage system and stressed that problems should be reported openly for quick solutions.

Complaints about inadequate support from lab technicians and long delays for patients were also discussed. She instructed officials to fix basic issues such as availability of fans, construction of toilets, and rest rooms for women, especially in view of the summer season. She also suggested improved security arrangements, including police deployment during night hours.

The MP stressed that cleanliness, safety, and timely treatment must be ensured as the hospital handles a large number of patients daily.

Separately, she highlighted awareness about the HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer. She said girls aged 9 to 14 can receive the vaccine free at government health centres. A total of 3,570 girls have already been vaccinated in Davanagere district. She urged more families to take advantage of the programme for a healthier future.