Friday, April 24, 2026
HomeBusiness‘AI brings risks, openings for fintech sector’
Business

‘AI brings risks, openings for fintech sector’

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
0
175

Blurb: ‘India’s economy remains strong, with GDP growth estimated at 7.6% for 2025-26’

New Delhi

Banking Secretary highlights AI’s dual role in fintech, urging responsible use while noting strong growth, financial inclusion gains, and India’s rising global leadership in digital payments.

India’s fintech sector is entering a new phase marked by higher expectations, growing risks, and complex systems, said M Nagaraju, Secretary of the Department of Financial Services, on Thursday.

Speaking at a fintech conference organised by FICCI, he described artificial intelligence as both a threat and an opportunity for the industry. He urged companies to use AI responsibly while exploring its full potential.

Looking ahead to Vision 2030, Nagaraju said AI will support financial inclusion by enabling smarter credit assessment. Tools using digital data like transactions, GST records, and telecom inputs can help lenders reach first-time borrowers and small businesses with better risk control.

He added that India’s economy remains strong, with GDP growth estimated at 7.6 per cent for 2025-26. Banking sector health has also improved, with gross non-performing assets falling to 2.2 per cent and credit growth rising sharply.

Financial inclusion continues to expand through schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, which has opened nearly 58 crore bank accounts. Other initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and PM SVANidhi have supported small businesses and street vendors.

Nagaraju also highlighted the success of Unified Payments Interface, which handled over 22 billion transactions last month, making it the world’s largest real-time payment system.

He said India’s digital and financial progress positions it strongly for future growth, but stressed that responsible innovation will be key to balancing risks and opportunities in fintech.

Previous article
Cong-era FTA with Korea poorly negotiated: Goyal 
Next article
MP Prabha Mallikarjun inspected Davanagere Women’s Hospital, ordered better care, warned doctors, and sought improved specialist availability
Cityhilights
Cityhilightshttp://ibcworldnews.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Founded in 2014, IBC delivers unbiased, timely news across Karnataka through print, web portals, and magazines, combining professionalism and speed to meet the needs of modern, digitally connected audiences.

Contact us: info@ibcworldnews.com

FOLLOW US

© 2025 IBC World News Pvt. Ltd. All rights reserved.