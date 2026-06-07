12 hurt as gunfire erupts near Ohio community fest

WASHINGTON

A mass shooting near a popular community street festival in Toledo, Ohio, left at least 12 people wounded, with two victims remaining in critical condition.

The Toledo Police Department responded to emergency calls near the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Glenwood Avenue, close to the annual Old West End Festival. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple victims scattered across the area. The injured individuals, ranging in age from 14 to 61 with a majority in their early 20s, were immediately transported to local medical facilities.

Toledo Deputy Police Chief Joe Heffernan stated that investigators believe at least two shooters were involved, noting that they were “probably shooting at each other” when the crossfire struck innocent bystanders. The sudden burst of violence sent hundreds of festival-goers scrambling for cover in a panic, particularly around the Agnes Reynolds Jackson Arboretum where live music was playing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine expressed deep concern over the tragedy, stating that summer festivals should remain safe spaces for families to gather without fear of violence. Authorities have launched an extensive manhunt for the suspects, who remain at large, and are appealing to the public to share any cellphone footage or photos taken near the venue to aid the investigation. The Old West End Festival is a historic, two-day neighborhood celebration featuring home tours, art markets, and live music.