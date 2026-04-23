Blurb: Mangaluru International Airport has secured the Platinum – Class I Rating under the Confederation of Indian Industry’s Zero Waste to Landfill Certification.

Mangaluru Airport earns top platinum rating for zero waste to landfill

Mangaluru

Mangaluru International Airport Limited (MgIAL) has secured the prestigious Zero Waste to Landfill Certification from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The airport attained the Platinum – Class I Rating, which represents the highest category available under this programme, after recording a landfill diversion rate exceeding 99 per cent through its comprehensive waste management systems and full compliance with sustainability benchmarks.

The Confederation of Indian Industry carried out a thorough and stringent audit that examined every aspect of the airport’s waste segregation, handling, treatment, recycling, and adherence to required protocols. Evaluators specifically praised MgIAL for its consistent and effective application of the 5R principles – Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose and Recycle – throughout all airport operations.

The certification itself was granted by the CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CII-CESD) following detailed verification completed during the assessment period.

This recognition reflects Mangaluru International Airport’s methodical and results-driven strategy toward sustainability. Waste volumes are kept to a minimum right from the point of origin, while the majority of generated waste is redirected into recycling, reuse and recovery channels, thereby substantially lowering the overall environmental footprint.

By obtaining the Zero Waste to Landfill certification, Mangaluru International Airport has reinforced its standing as a conscientious aviation hub. The milestone brings its operations into closer harmony with both national and international sustainability goals and establishes clear performance standards for waste management excellence across the Indian aviation industry.