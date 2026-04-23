Mandya KIADB meeting discussed industrial land acquisition; DC assured farmers of compensation review and right to objections

Mandya farmers oppose industrial land acquisition



Mandya

A meeting was held in Mandya to discuss the proposed development of industrial areas in Gejjalagere and Kuduragundi villages of Maddur taluk and Nodekoppalu village of Mandya taluk under the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB). District officials and KIADB representatives met farmers at the Zilla Panchayat hall to hear their views and explain the land acquisition process.

District Collector Dr. Kumar said farmers who are not satisfied with the compensation offered for their land can submit requests for higher compensation. He assured that such requests will be forwarded to the government for consideration. He also informed that a preliminary gazette notification has already been issued and that farmers have the legal right to file objections during the acquisition process.

Officials explained that the project is being implemented for industrial development in the region and that due procedures will be followed before final decisions are made.

During the meeting, Special Land Acquisition Officer A. N. Raghunandan and Deputy Director of the District Enforcement Department Dinesh were present along with other officials.

Farmers strongly expressed their opposition to the acquisition, saying the land is highly fertile and supported by irrigation facilities. They said agriculture is their primary source of livelihood and losing land would directly affect their families’ income and survival. Many farmers stated that they are not willing to give up their land under any circumstances.

Some farmers added that they would consider giving land only if compensation is offered above the prevailing market rate. Others demanded that government-provided land be made available for rehabilitation if acquisition proceeds.

The meeting concluded with officials noting the concerns raised and assuring that all opinions would be reported to higher authorities for further review.