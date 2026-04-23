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Dr. Umesh Jadhav condemned alleged Kharge remark on PM Modi, calling it insulting, unconstitutional, and demanding a public apology

Cityhilights
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Umesh Jadhav slams Kharge remarks strongly


Kalaburagi

Former Lok Sabha member Dr. Umesh Jadhav has strongly condemned a reported statement by AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, in which he allegedly referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “terrorist” during an election campaign in Tamil Nadu.

Dr. Jadhav said the remark is highly objectionable and amounts to an insult to the constitutional office of the Prime Minister. He termed it an anti-constitutional act and demanded that Kharge immediately apologise to the Prime Minister and the people of the country.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Jadhav said such comments are not appropriate for a senior political leader of Kharge’s stature. He added that responsible leaders should maintain dignity in public discourse, especially during election campaigns.

He also alleged that Congress leaders are making such statements out of frustration following repeated electoral defeats. According to him, the party is reacting to the growing support for the BJP in recent state elections and is resorting to controversial remarks.

Jadhav further stated that the Election Commission has already taken note of the issue and issued a warning, directing Kharge to submit an explanation within 24 hours. He urged that strict action should be taken against such statements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

He appealed that political leaders should avoid language that could create division or disrespect constitutional positions, and instead focus on constructive issues during campaigns.

The statement has added to the ongoing political tension between leaders of the two parties, with both sides continuing to exchange sharp criticism over recent public remarks.

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