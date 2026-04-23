Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urged Dharwad University graduates to embrace knowledge, innovation, and perseverance for global opportunities

Governor urges youth to embrace determination

Dharwad

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot addressed the 75th Convocation of Karnataka University, Dharwad, and called upon students to focus on knowledge, perseverance, and determination as the key drivers of success.

He said India is steadily moving towards becoming a global power and described youth as the nation’s greatest strength and future builders. Quoting Swami Vivekananda’s famous message, “Arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” he urged students to stay focused on their goals and work with dedication.

The Governor said the world is changing rapidly due to advancements in technology and innovation. Fields like artificial intelligence, data science, biotechnology, green energy, cybersecurity, and digital technologies are creating new opportunities. He advised students to keep learning continuously, think innovatively, and also act with social responsibility to stay relevant in this fast-changing environment.

He highlighted national initiatives such as Make in India, Made in India, and Vocal for Local under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they are helping India move towards self-reliance. He encouraged students to contribute through entrepreneurship, research, and technological innovation.

Gehlot also stressed that setbacks should be treated as learning experiences and said consistent effort is essential for success. He reminded students that real achievement comes from combining knowledge with discipline and hard work.

Calling attention to environmental concerns, the Governor spoke about climate change, pollution, and depletion of natural resources. He urged young people to adopt sustainable habits and protect the environment for future generations.

He praised Karnataka University, Dharwad, for its role in shaping leaders, scholars, scientists, and social contributors who have made significant contributions to society.

Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Padma Shri Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Professor A.M. Khan, and other dignitaries attended the convocation.