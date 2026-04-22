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Woman books hotel just for AC as heat worsens, video goes viral

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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BENGALURU

As temperatures climb in Bengaluru and cooling appliances remain in short supply, a resident’s unconventional way of beating the heat has gone viral, sparking both amusement and relatability online.

Priya Pal, a city-based resident, shared a video on Instagram showing how she booked a hotel room near her home simply to access air conditioning for a day. The clip captures her relaxing indoors, away from the sweltering heat outside. A caption in the video notes that the hotel was located right next to her house, underscoring how difficult it had become to cope without adequate cooling at home.

Explaining her decision in the comments, Priya said she had initially expected rainfall to bring relief, but it never arrived. Attempts to purchase a cooler or air conditioner proved futile, as most options were out of stock, with delivery timelines stretching up to a week. Renting cooling devices was also not feasible due to high demand across the city.

With limited alternatives, she placed an online order for a cooler but chose to spend the interim day in a hotel. She and her family stayed indoors, watched shows, and relaxed, turning what could have been a stressful situation into a comfortable break. She described the move as practical given the circumstances, while also expressing frustration over the lack of immediate solutions.

The video quickly gained traction on social media platforms, drawing mixed reactions. Many users empathised with her struggle, saying they too were facing similar issues amid rising temperatures. Others found the idea amusing, with some joking that booking a hotel might be easier than securing an air conditioner during peak summer demand.

The incident highlights the growing discomfort caused by heat conditions in Bengaluru and the increasing demand for cooling solutions, even prompting residents to think outside the box for relief.

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