Cyber fraud alert as scammers use top cop’s photo on WhatsApp

BENGALURU

A fresh cyber fraud attempt has surfaced in Bengaluru, with fraudsters impersonating the city’s Police Commissioner on WhatsApp to cheat people by demanding money.

According to police, the accused used the photograph of Seemanth Kumar Singh as the display picture on a mobile number to create a fake identity. Messages were then sent to multiple individuals, seeking financial assistance under false pretences.

The use of a senior officer’s image made the account appear credible, allowing the fraudsters to exploit trust and attempt to dupe recipients. Several people reportedly received such messages, leading to suspicion and formal complaints.

Police officials said the impersonation of a high-ranking officer has made the case particularly serious, as it involves elements of cheating and identity misuse. A case has been registered at the cyber crime police station, and an investigation is underway to trace the origin of the mobile number and identify those involved.

Authorities have urged citizens to exercise caution while responding to unexpected messages, even if they appear to come from known or influential individuals. People are advised to verify the authenticity of such requests through official channels before taking any action.

Police reiterated that no officer would seek money through personal messaging platforms and warned that such scams are becoming increasingly sophisticated.

The incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud in the city, with criminals using impersonation tactics to target unsuspecting victims. Officials said strict action will be taken once the culprits are identified.