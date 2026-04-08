Minister Chaluvarayaswamy urged women to seize opportunities, emphasized education, praised participation, and hailed CEO Nandini as an inspiring role model

Women’s empowerment drives Mandya’s bright future: Chaluvarayaswamy

Mandya

The government is taking strong steps to empower women, with over Rs 1.30 lakh crore granted under various schemes, said N Chaluvarayaswamy, Minister for Agriculture and Mandya District In-charge. He spoke during the International Women’s Day 2026 event at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, organized in collaboration with the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Women and Child Development Department.

“Difficulties come to everyone, but women should use the opportunities provided by the government,” he said. “Women have had a special role in India since before independence. Education is key. As we say, ‘If a girl learns, it is like opening a school.’”

Chaluvarayaswamy highlighted women’s participation in teaching, Zilla Panchayat, and Gram Panchayat elections, and mentioned that women may soon get assembly election reservations. He praised District CEO K.R. Nandini, who secured first place nationally in the IAS exam, as a role model for young women.

He emphasized that women’s education and active participation are essential for India’s economic growth. Plans are underway to open a market in Mandya for women to sell products made under the NRML scheme. Upcoming Gram Panchayat elections will allow citizens to responsibly elect qualified representatives.

MLA P. Ravikumar said national development is tied to women’s growth. Vijayalakshmi Raghunandan, Vice President of Small Industries for Women, announced a 100-acre garment project in Basaral to boost women’s employment.

CEO Nandini added that Women’s Day should focus on empowerment, not just celebration. Programs running from March 8 to April 8 include self-defense, hygiene, food safety, and agricultural training. Sports, debates, essays, and cooking competitions were also held to encourage women’s participation.

The event featured stalls by women’s self-help groups, a free blood donation camp, and health check-ups. Prizes and sewing machines were distributed to winners of competitions and beneficiaries of government schemes.

District Collector Dr. Kumar and other officials attended, praising the women of Mandya for their growing role in building a strong, empowered society.