Auto-rickshaw drivers in Raichur protest steep LPG price hike, halting gas filling, demanding immediate administrative intervention.

Raichur auto drivers protest LPG price hike, halt gas services

Raichur

Auto-rickshaw drivers in Raichur staged a protest against the sharp hike in LPG prices, temporarily halting gas filling services at a local station. The auto drivers erupted at the “Go Gas Filling Station,” where the price was reportedly fixed at ₹120 per litre after a fresh tanker supply arrived. This sudden increase triggered anger among drivers, especially as they had already been facing a shortage of gas for the past 10 days.

According to drivers, LPG prices at other stations range between ₹91 and ₹96 per litre, making the ₹120 rate at the Go Gas station seem unjustified. They also pointed out that the price was around ₹84 just a few days ago, and the steep hike has made it difficult to sustain their livelihood. Auto driver Basha said that gas, which was earlier available at ₹89–91 per litre, has now surged to ₹120, increasing the financial burden on drivers. “Many are now hesitant to refill gas due to the high cost,” he added.

Auto Drivers’ Association leader Jilani stated that the price hike has pushed drivers into financial distress, making it difficult to manage monthly expenses and loan repayments. He alleged that despite being aware of the issue, authorities have not taken any action. The protesting drivers have urged the district administration to intervene immediately by convening a meeting between drivers, gas companies, and filling station owners to resolve the issue. They warned that if no action is taken, they will intensify the protest and lay siege to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the coming days.