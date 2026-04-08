Vijayapura in-charge Minister M. B. Patil predicts BJP leaders’ political decline, expresses Congress confidence ahead of by-elections.

MB Patil predicts Vijayendra, Yatnal’s political decline



Vijayapura

Vijayapura District In-charge Minister M. B. Patil has expressed strong confidence in the Congress party’s prospects in the upcoming by-elections for Bagalkot and Davanagere constituencies. Speaking to reporters ahead of polling, he predicted that Congress is likely to secure victories by margins ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 votes, with overall victory margins possibly reaching up to 25,000 votes. Patil attributed this confidence to the popularity of government guarantee schemes, particularly among women voters.

In a sharp attack on BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra, Patil claimed that Vijayendra’s political career could be in jeopardy following the elections, suggesting that he may even be removed from his post. Criticizing BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Patil stated that the party’s decision to involve Yatnal in campaigning demonstrates a weak position and added that even with his efforts, BJP is unlikely to win. “Both Yatnal and Vijayendra’s political careers are heading towards decline,” he remarked, reinforcing Congress’s confidence.

Addressing questions about the alleged sexual harassment case involving a woman seer from the Panchamasali community, Patil emphasized that the matter should follow due legal process. He stated that the truth of the allegations must be determined through proper investigation and clarified that he has no direct connection to the case. “The law is in place, and it should take its own course. The facts must come out through due process,” he added, stressing that commenting further would be inappropriate while investigations are ongoing.

Overall, Patil’s statements underscored both his party’s optimism for electoral success and his insistence on legal propriety regarding sensitive allegations.