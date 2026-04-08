BECC chief wars of stern action against unauthorised advertisements

Blurb: Strict action will be taken against individuals and organizations violating the rules, including imposition of fines and filing of cases.

CH NEWS BENGALURU

With the objective of maintaining the aesthetic appeal of public spaces and ensuring a safe urban environment within the Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) limits, a special drive is being conducted from April 5 to April 13 to remove unauthorized advertisements such as flex boards, buntings, banners, and hoardings, said Commissioner DS Ramesh.

To effectively implement the drive, special teams have been constituted in each zone under the leadership of Executive Engineers. These teams comprise Assistant Executive Engineers, Assistant Engineers, marshals, and Prahari teams. Daily targets have been set, and operations are being carried out on a day-to-day basis.

In the KR Puram Zone, extensive operations were carried out in areas including Horamavu, Ramamurthy Nagar, Vijnapura, Basavanapura, Devasandra, A. Narayanapura, Vignan Nagar, and HAL Airport area, resulting in the removal of 812 flex boards.

In the Mahadevapura Zone, intensive drives were conducted in Hoodi, Garudachar Palya, Kadugodi, Hagadur, Doddanekundi, Marathahalli, Varthur, and Bellandur, where 1,060 flex boards, banners, and buntings were removed.

Overall, during the large-scale operations conducted from April 5 to April 7 in KR Puram and Mahadevapura Zones, more than 1,872 unauthorized advertisements installed in public places, roadsides, drain areas, and major traffic corridors were removed.

The Commissioner warned that installing unauthorized advertisement boards is a punishable offence under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act.

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‘Removal drive to help check menace’

The Commissioner stated that this special drive is a significant step towards controlling illegal advertisements in the city and that such enforcement activities will continue in the future. He urged the public to obtain necessary permissions from the Municipal Corporation before installing advertisement boards, Cooperate in maintaining the city’s aesthetics and public safety & Refrain from putting up unauthorized flex boards and banners.