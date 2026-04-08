Kumaraswamy urged urgent self-census participation, directing all government staff, departments, and Gram Panchayat workers to complete enumeration and submit acknowledgements to ensure full district involvement

Chitradurga officials urged to speed self-census

Chitradurga

As part of preparations for the Census of India-2027, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy has issued strict instructions to accelerate the “Self-Census” process across the district.

Addressing a meeting of department heads at the District Collector’s office on Wednesday, he stressed that while the first phase—the preparation of the house list—has begun, public participation in the self-census must be intensified. He instructed all government officers and employees, from heads of departments to Group ‘D’ staff, to complete their self-enumeration as a priority.

Officials were directed to submit acknowledgement numbers to the District Collector’s election branch by next Monday to ensure 100% participation within their offices. Highlighting that neighboring districts have achieved 4–5% progress, he noted that Chitradurga has recorded only 0.64%, emphasizing the need for urgent action.

Kumaraswamy urged heads of the Health Department to involve all staff, while the Education Department should mobilize teachers, Akshara Dasoha staff, and SDMC members. At the Gram Panchayat level, PDOs, secretaries, and members must actively participate, ensuring that Anganwadi workers, helpers, sanitation staff, and outsourced employees are included. Students above 18 years residing in government hostels were also encouraged to register family details online.

He emphasized that self-enumeration is simple and crucial for accurate data on household heads, housing conditions, and basic amenities like water and electricity—essential for planning government programs.

The self-enumeration process will continue until April 15, with public registration available at https://se.census.gov.in. Officials and residents alike are urged to participate promptly.

The meeting included Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi, District Health Officer Dr. G.P. Renuprasad, District Census Officer Ravikumar, and senior officials from Social Welfare, Minority Welfare, Horticulture, and other departments.