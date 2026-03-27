Manpreet Singh chasing historic India Hockey record

New Delhi

Indian hockey legend Manpreet Singh is on the verge of making history. Speaking at the Hockey India Annual Awards, the 33-year-old midfielder revealed that he is just two matches away from becoming the most-capped Indian player of all time. With 411 international appearances already under his belt, he is set to surpass the long-standing record of 412 caps held by current Hockey India President, Dilip Tirkey.

Remarkably, Tirkey himself is Manpreet’s biggest cheerleader. Manpreet shared that the former captain personally encouraged him to not only break the record but to aim for a staggering 500 matches. “He told me he would be very happy, both as a player and as President, to see me overtake his tally,” Manpreet said. This support underscores the veteran’s vital role in the team’s ongoing success.

Since his debut as a teenager in 2011, Manpreet’s journey has been a rollercoaster. He reflected on the heartbreak of finishing last at the 2012 Olympics, contrasted against the historic joy of winning back-to-back bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. He credited former mentor Sardar Singh for guiding him through the years that ended India’s 40-year Olympic medal drought.

Despite his age, Manpreet remains laser-focused on the future. With the Asian Games and the FIH World Cup scheduled for later this year, he emphasized that peak fitness is his top priority. A gold at the Asian Games would secure India’s direct qualification for the next Olympics, ensuring Manpreet’s legendary story continues.