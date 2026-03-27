IPL 2026 Season kicks off in Bengaluru

New Delhi

The wait is finally over for cricket fans as the 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) officially begins from today, March 28. In a blockbuster opening clash, the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, will host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The high-octane tournament is scheduled to run until May 31, spanning 12 major cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

This year’s edition features the familiar ten-team format, with heavyweights like Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians eyeing the trophy. Each team will play 14 matches during the group stage, fighting for a top-four spot to enter the playoffs. Fans can expect plenty of action-packed weekends, as the schedule includes 12 double-header days. Evening matches are set to start at 7:30 PM IST, while afternoon games will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Watching the games has never been easier or more interactive. For television viewers, Star Sports remains the exclusive home for live broadcasts. Digital fans can stream every delivery on the JioHotstar app and website. In a push for inclusivity, the coverage will be available in eight languages, including Bhojpuri and Haryanvi.

Mobile users can also enjoy a “vertical feed” designed specifically for phones, alongside innovative features like 360-degree viewing and multi-camera angles. From the high altitudes of Dharamsala to the coastal heat of Chennai, the stage is perfectly set for another summer of unforgettable cricketing drama.