Krunal Pandya reclaims his identity as All-Rounder

Bengaluru

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya has a clear message for fans and selectors: do not forget his batting. Speaking on a recent podcast, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star expressed a deep desire to be recognized for his skills with the willow as much as his crafty left-arm spin. Despite being a key figure in RCB’s historic 2025 IPL title win, Krunal feels his contributions with the bat often fly under the radar.

Reflecting on his journey since his last international match in 2021, Krunal highlighted his clutch performances. He was the “Player of the Match” in last year’s final, but he is equally proud of his batting heroics, such as a match-winning 73* against Delhi Capitals. “Every season, I’ve been tagged differently,” Krunal remarked. “Batting is close to my heart, but people tend to forget it.” His stats back his claim, boasting over 1,700 IPL runs and a recent blistering century in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.

At 35, Krunal remains fiercely determined to earn a recall to the national side. He believes his maturity and mental toughness are at an all-time high, making him a more complete player than ever before. While the competition for the Indian T20I squad is intense, his goal remains unchanged: to wear the blue jersey once more.

As IPL 2026 kicks off, Krunal is focused on delivering a true all-round masterclass. By balancing tight bowling spells with explosive finishes at the crease, he hopes to prove that he is still one of India’s most versatile match-winners.