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IOC mandates DNA tests for female events

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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New Delhi

In a major policy shift, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the reintroduction of genetic testing to determine eligibility for female sports. The new mandate requires athletes in female categories to undergo screening for the SRY gene. This DNA test identifies the specific gene responsible for male physical development, marking a significant change in how elite competition is regulated globally.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry explained that the SRY test offers a “precise and permanent” way to confirm biological sex. Under the new rules, athletes who test negative for the gene qualify for female events. Those who test positive—including transgender women and certain athletes with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD)—will be restricted to male, mixed, or open categories. An exception remains for rare conditions like Complete Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (CAIS), where no athletic advantage is gained from testosterone.

The decision follows a two-year scientific and ethical review involving over 1,100 athletes worldwide. Experts concluded that male biological development provides significant performance edges in strength, power, and endurance. Coventry emphasized that these measures are essential for ensuring fair competition and athlete safety, particularly in high-impact contact sports, while promising to maintain strict medical confidentiality. While this policy applies only to elite IOC events like the Olympic Games, it sets a powerful precedent. National committees are now tasked with educating athletes and providing mental health support during this transition. The move reflects the IOC’s ongoing struggle to balance inclusivity with the protection of the female sporting category.

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Cityhilights
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