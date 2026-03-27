Chopra backs fit Kohli to outshine veterans

New Delhi

As the cricket world prepares for tonight’s IPL 2026 opener, former India opener Aakash Chopra has placed his bets on Virat Kohli to be the standout performer among the league’s “Big Three.” Analyzing the prospects of Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and MS Dhoni, Chopra highlighted that fitness and batting position give the Bengaluru star a distinct edge over his legendary peers this season.

Chopra pointed out that at 37, Kohli’s discipline remains his greatest weapon. “The focus will be on Virat because the guy is so fit,” Chopra remarked, noting that Kohli’s role as an opener allows him to dictate the game’s pace. With 8,661 career runs and eight centuries already to his name, the tournament’s all-time leading scorer enters the season in prime physical condition to extend his record.

In contrast, Chopra admitted that the road is much tougher for MS Dhoni. At his age, stepping onto the field after a ten-month break to keep wickets for 20 overs and bat only a dozen balls is “the toughest thing to do.” Meanwhile, he expects Rohit Sharma to maintain a fearless, aggressive approach for Mumbai, focusing on maximizing the powerplay by “seeing the ball and hitting the ball.” Ultimately, Chopra’s analysis suggests that while all three veterans remain icons of the game, Kohli’s relentless fitness and top-order slot make him the most likely to dominate the charts. As Bengaluru faces Hyderabad tomorrow, fans will see if the “King” can spark another historic run.