“A Pain on Court, a Friend Forever”: Sindhu’s Tribute to Carolina Marin

New Delhi

In a poignant farewell to one of badminton’s greatest icons, Indian superstar PV Sindhu shared a deeply personal tribute to her long-time rival Carolina Marin. Following Marin’s retirement announcement, Sindhu reflected on a storied rivalry that defined an era of women’s singles, evolving from fiery on-court “spats” into a bond of profound mutual respect.

Marin, the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and three-time World Champion, officially stepped away from the sport today. She cited the lingering aftereffects of the devastating knee injury sustained during the Paris 2024 semifinals—a match she was leading comfortably before a heartbreaking mid-game collapse.

The Rivalry That Defined an Era

Sindhu and Marin’s history is etched in badminton folklore, most notably their 83-minute marathon in the Rio 2016 Olympic final. Sindhu recalled their journey starting as teenagers in the Maldives, eventually becoming the faces of a “golden generation” of women’s singles.

“To be honest, you were also a complete pain on court,” Sindhu wrote in a candid Instagram post. “The constant shouting, the intensity, the little tricks… but your skill, speed, and fighting spirit were second to none.”

From Yellow Cards to Coffee Dates

The tribute didn’t shy away from their more turbulent moments. Sindhu specifically mentioned their “ugly spat” during the 2023 Denmark Open semifinal, where both players were famously shown yellow cards by the umpire for a heated argument over picking up the shuttle.

However, Sindhu revealed that the true measure of their relationship was found off the court. She recalled sitting across from Marin over coffee in Madrid just months after that incident, laughing about the intensity that once infuriated them both. “In that moment, there was nothing but respect,” Sindhu shared.

A Final Farewell

As Marin exits the professional stage, Sindhu expressed gratitude for the camaraderie built by their generation of players, questioning if the sport will ever see such a competitive yet respectful era again.

“Thank you for every battle, every lesson, and most of all the friendship,” Sindhu concluded. “Badminton will miss you. And so will I.”