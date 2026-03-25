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Clash Erupts Between Car Driver and Youths at Petrol Pump

Cityhilights
By Cityhilights
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Belagavi

According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place at a busy petrol station in the city where a car driver had arrived to fill fuel. During the process, an argument reportedly began between the driver and a group of youths present at the spot. Though the exact reason for the dispute remains unclear, it quickly escalated into a verbal confrontation. Within moments, the situation turned violent as both sides allegedly engaged in a physical fight. Bystanders gathered at the scene as the clash intensified, causing disruption at the petrol pump. Some individuals attempted to intervene and calm the situation, while others recorded the incident on their mobile phones. The sudden altercation created panic among customers and staff at the petrol station, temporarily affecting regular operations.

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