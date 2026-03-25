Cyber Fraudsters Cheat Public with Fake Subsidy Loan Schemes

Belagavi

Addressing concerns in the city, SP K. Ramrajan stated that several cases have been reported where fraudsters impersonate officials or agents offering government-backed subsidy loans. These scammers typically contact individuals through phone calls, messages, or social media platforms, promising easy loans with attractive subsidies. Victims are often asked to pay a processing fee or provide sensitive personal and banking details under the pretext of loan approval. Once the information or money is shared, the fraudsters disappear, leaving the victims cheated. The police have observed that such scams are increasing, especially targeting people who are unaware of official procedures.