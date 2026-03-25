Nadal Defends Alcaraz, Dismisses Concerns After Miami Open Exit

Madrid

Rafael Nadal has come out in strong support of Carlos Alcaraz, dismissing concerns over the young star’s recent dip in form following back-to-back defeats in the “Sunshine Double.”

Alcaraz, who began the 2026 season in sensational fashion with a 17-match winning streak, has faced unexpected setbacks in recent weeks. After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals at Indian Wells, the world No. 1 suffered a surprising third-round exit at the Miami Open, going down to Sebastian Korda.

The defeats have sparked widespread debate about Alcaraz’s form, but Nadal believes the criticism is unwarranted. Speaking at an event in Madrid, the 22-time Grand Slam champion urged fans and pundits to maintain perspective.

Nadal pointed out that expecting Alcaraz to win every match is unrealistic, especially given his already remarkable achievements at a young age. The Spaniard highlighted that Alcaraz has already secured multiple Grand Slam titles and established himself as one of the leading players on the tour.

Drawing from his own experience of dealing with intense expectations early in his career, Nadal emphasised that occasional losses are a natural part of the sport. He noted that two defeats should not trigger alarm, particularly for a player who has consistently performed at the highest level.

Alcaraz’s recent struggles come after a highly successful start to the year, including a historic triumph at the Australian Open and another title in Qatar. However, his early exits in Indian Wells and Miami have raised questions as he heads into the crucial clay-court season.

The young Spaniard will now shift focus to upcoming tournaments, including the Monte Carlo Masters and the French Open, where he will be defending significant ranking points. His position at the top of the rankings could come under pressure from challengers like Jannik Sinner, who continues to impress on the circuit.

Despite the scrutiny, Nadal remains confident in Alcaraz’s ability to bounce back, insisting that such setbacks are merely part of a champion’s journey.