Thursday, February 26, 2026
Girish Chodankar Visits Suraj Hegde at Ramaiah Hospital

BENGALURU

Girish Chodankar, AICC General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge, visited Ramaiah Memorial Hospital to meet Suraj Hegde, AICC General Secretary and Vice Chairman of State Guarantees, who is undergoing treatment in the ICU. Rahul Gandhi enquired about Hegde’s health through a video conference and spoke to his wife and son, Samruddhi Heggade, wishing him a speedy recovery. Chodankar discussed Hegde’s condition with the attending doctors and urged them to provide the best possible treatment. He conveyed that the entire Congress party stands in solidarity with Hegde and expressed confidence that with prayers and proper care, he would recover soon.

