Leadership Change Buzz Likely to Intensify After Budget Session

It is clear that a leadership change is in doubt at the moment, just as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah begins preliminary meetings for the state budget.

The power struggle within the ruling party appears far from over, with renewed murmurs of leadership change expected to intensify after the budget session. While Chief Minister Siddaramaiah focuses on presenting the 2026–27 budget, sections within the party continue to fuel speculation about a possible сменe at the top.

For months, calls for a change in the Chief Minister have surfaced intermittently. A faction of MLAs reportedly close to Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar has openly discussed leadership transition. Adding a new dimension to the debate, some voices have now raised the demand for a Dalit Chief Minister, further widening the contours of the internal power contest.

Despite the growing chatter, indications from the party high command have not supported any immediate change. As Siddaramaiah began holding pre-budget consultations and fine-tuning allocations, it became evident that a leadership shift is unlikely in the immediate term. The budget presentation temporarily pushed the power tussle into the background.

However, political signals suggest the issue is far from settled. Shivakumar’s recent visit to Delhi to meet party leaders, reportedly skipping certain pre-budget meetings, reignited speculation. Statements from his supporters once again brought the leadership debate into sharp focus.

The so-called “November revolution” discussions last year and the renewed clamour in December had already heightened tensions. Although the absence of a clear directive from the high command cooled tempers briefly, the underlying rivalry persists.

With the budget session nearing completion, observers believe the leadership debate may gather momentum once again. Political developments after the session are expected to determine whether the power struggle escalates or settles, but for now, the question of change continues to cast a shadow over the state’s political landscape.