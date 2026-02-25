BMTC Plans High-Street Makeover for TTMC Rooftops

Blurb:

Key TTMC hubs at Shanthinagar and Vijayanagar to get restaurants, retail and public facilities as BMTC moves to monetise terrace spaces to boost non-fare revenue.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

In a significant push to transform bus stations into bustling public destinations, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has floated tenders to lease rooftop spaces at two of its busiest transit hubs — Shanthinagar Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC) and Vijayanagar TTMC. The move is aimed at generating substantial non-fare revenue while enhancing commuter amenities.

Under the proposal, terrace areas will be converted into commercial and public-use spaces, accommodating restaurants, cafés, bakeries, supermarkets, gyms, clinics, coaching centres, pharmacies, showrooms, multiplexes, game zones, dormitories and sports facilities. Liquor services, however, are not permitted. In all, more than 15 categories of activities have been approved.

At Shanthinagar TTMC, 20,097 sq ft of rooftop space has been earmarked for development, while Vijayanagar TTMC offers 20,976 sq ft. The monthly licence fee has been fixed at Rs 6.8 lakh (including GST) for Shanthinagar and Rs 7.5 lakh (including GST) for Vijayanagar. The initial lease term is three years, extendable by another three years through mutual agreement. Successful bidders must deposit 11 months’ licence fee as a security deposit.

To ease project rollout, BMTC has provided a three-month rent-free gestation period. The terraces will be handed over on an ‘as-is-where-is’ basis, and operators must secure all statutory approvals — including building plan sanctions, fire safety clearances and occupancy certificates — before commencing operations. Any structural modifications will require prior approval and must strictly adhere to municipal bylaws and safety standards.

Certain activities have been explicitly barred, including hazardous industries, liquor outlets, slaughterhouses, automobile workshops, heavy storage units, polluting or noisy industries, and data centres with high cooling requirements.

Shanthinagar TTMC (operational since 2010) and Vijayanagar TTMC (inaugurated in 2011) were developed under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) scheme, with a combined investment exceeding Rs 160 crore. Both complexes currently house government offices, commercial establishments, parking facilities and key transport services.