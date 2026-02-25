Gujarat all set for 3rd Semiconnect Conference

Intro: The event is anticipated to be crucial, catalyzing India’s growth in the semiconductor sector and highlighting the state’s potential as a key player in the global market

Gandhinagar

Gujarat is set to host the third edition of the Semiconnect Conference on March 1 in Gandhinagar, bringing together leading semiconductor chief executives, policymakers and industry experts from across the world. The two-day event aims to deliberate on India’s expanding role in the global semiconductor value chain and explore new opportunities for collaboration, investment and innovation in the sector.

The conference is being organised by the state’s Department of Science and Technology along with the Gujarat State Electronics Mission (GSEM). The initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of achieving self-reliance in critical technologies, with semiconductors identified as a strategic priority in India’s growth agenda. The event is expected to reinforce India’s commitment to strengthening domestic capabilities in chip manufacturing and advanced electronics.

The conference will be inaugurated in the presence of Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and Science and Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia. Their participation underscores the importance being accorded to the semiconductor sector at both state and national levels.

The theme of this year’s conference, ‘Gujarat: India’s Gateway to Silicon’, highlights the state’s ambition to emerge as a key hub in India’s semiconductor ecosystem. With robust infrastructure, well-developed industrial corridors and investor-friendly policies, Gujarat is positioning itself as an attractive destination for semiconductor manufacturing and research activities.

Officials stated that the conference will feature keynote addresses, thematic panel discussions and international roundtables. The first day’s sessions will focus on next-generation semiconductor research and manufacturing, logistics and export readiness for emerging hubs such as Dholera and Sanand, and workforce development strategies to meet future skill requirements.

Deliberations will also cover strengthening India’s electronics manufacturing base, including printed circuit boards and the creation of a resilient component ecosystem. Through this conference, Gujarat aims to accelerate partnerships and investments that can contribute to making India a significant player in the global semiconductor industry.