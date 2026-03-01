Scindia to inaugurate ‘Bharat Pavilion’ in Barcelona

New Delhi

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia is set to inaugurate the Bharat Pavilion at the prestigious Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona from March 2 to March 5, 2026.

The Bharat Pavilion will serve as a global platform to showcase India’s rapidly expanding telecom manufacturing capabilities and its vibrant innovation ecosystem, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The Minister’s participation at MWC 2026, regarded as the world’s largest and most influential technology and telecommunications gathering, underscores India’s growing stature as a global leader in the digital and mobile ecosystem. During the event, Scindia will also unveil the curtain raiser for India Mobile Congress 2026, highlighting India’s flagship digital technology forum that brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and technology experts from across the globe.

The visit is aimed at deepening international partnerships through strategic engagements with governments, global industry leaders, and technology innovators. The Ministry of Communications stated that the Minister’s interactions will focus on attracting investments, fostering collaboration, and strengthening India’s role in shaping secure, inclusive, and future-ready digital networks worldwide.

At the global platform, Scindia will deliver an address at the GSMA Ministerial Programme titled Built for What’s Next, where world leaders will deliberate on future-ready digital infrastructure and emerging technology frameworks. He is also scheduled to deliver the closing keynote session, Breaking the Cost Barrier, which will focus on building affordable, inclusive, and scalable digital connectivity models for global adoption.

In addition to keynote sessions, the Minister will participate in a CEO dinner hosted by India and hold discussions with global business leaders. He will conduct focused booth visits and attend technology demonstrations by leading international and Indian companies. Notably, Scindia will visit the booth of Tejas Networks for the launch of the T31600-D3 Hyper-scalable DCI Platform, marking a significant milestone in India’s advanced telecom product development.

The Ministry emphasized that the Minister’s engagements at MWC 2026 reflect India’s commitment to accelerating digital transformation and expanding its footprint in the global telecommunications landscape.