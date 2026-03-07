South Korea Ministers Visit US Over Tariff Trade Issues

Intro: South Korean ministers visited the United States to discuss tariffs, trade cooperation, and rising uncertainty this week

Seoul

South Korea’s Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo travelled to Washington this week to discuss tariff issues and other pending trade matters between the two allies. According to the industry ministry, both officials held separate meetings with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Friday, US time. The discussions focused on recent developments in tariff policy and the need to maintain stability in trade relations.

The visit came after a recent US Supreme Court ruling that cancelled reciprocal tariffs introduced earlier by President Donald Trump’s administration. Seoul hopes clearer rules will reduce uncertainty for exporters and investors. During his meeting with Lutnick, Kim explained the steps South Korea is taking to carry out the bilateral trade agreement. He mentioned plans for special legislation aimed at supporting Korean investment projects in the United States.

Kim also stressed that existing tariff arrangements between the two countries should be protected. He said Washington’s use of laws such as Section 122 of the Trade Act and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act must not weaken earlier agreements. In a separate meeting, Yeo and Greer discussed non tariff measures mentioned in a joint fact sheet released by the two leaders.

Yeo also said a petition by US investors in e commerce company Coupang seeking a Section 301 investigation should not harm broader trade ties. The two sides agreed to hold a joint committee meeting on the Korea US free trade agreement later. Meanwhile fuel prices in Seoul have risen above 1900 won per litre as tensions in the Middle East grow. President Lee Jae Myung warned oil refiners against price collusion and asked officials to study a price cap.