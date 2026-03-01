Renukacharya’s teachings inspire peaceful society: H.K. Patil

Intro

Minister Patil said Renukacharya’s philosophy promotes compassion, truth, and non-violence, urging public participation in meaningful government celebrations

Gadag

Jagadguru Renukacharya’s teachings of humanity, equality, and peace are essential for today’s society, said Karnataka Law, Justice and Human Rights Minister Dr. H.K. Patil. He spoke at the inauguration of the Shri Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanti Yugamanotsava – 2026 held at the District Administration Bhavan auditorium in Gadag. The event was jointly organized by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Kannada and Culture Department.

Minister Patil highlighted that Renukacharya’s philosophy transcends religion, encouraging compassion, non-violence, and truth for all living beings. He stressed that government celebrations should not be limited to officials but involve public participation, making cultural and ideological programs truly meaningful. He added that in today’s world, where global conflicts and violence are rising, the peace and moral guidance of Renukacharya’s principles can act as a beacon for society.

Lecturer Dr. Jayashree Mallikarjun Hosamani explained that Renukacharya’s Shivadvaita Siddhanta, as presented in the book Siddhanta Shikhamani, guides individuals toward liberation through structured paths of spiritual practice. The ten core principles taught by Renukacharya—non-violence, truth, celibacy, kindness, forgiveness, charity, worship, chanting, and meditation—remain relevant today. She also noted that he promoted gender equality, bringing a social and religious revolution in his era.

The program was attended by dignitaries including D.R. Patil, Vice Chairman of the State Decentralization Planning and Development Committee; Akbar Sahab Babarchi, Urban Development Authority Chairman; B.B. Asuti, District Guarantee Schemes Authority Chairman; Dr. Duragesh K.R., Additional Deputy Commissioner; and Dr. Basavaraj Bellary, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department.

The celebrations featured the national anthem by Akshata Hiremath and companions, a Jain program narrated by Prof. Bahubali, and felicitation of community achievers in various fields. Minister Patil urged citizens to adopt Renukacharya’s values in daily life, promoting harmony and peace across society.