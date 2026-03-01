MP plans science park at former Union Carbide site

Intro: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav proposes memorial, research centre and Science Park in Bhopal.

Bhopal

Mohan Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government plans to develop a Science Park and a national-level research centre at the site of the former Union Carbide factory in Bhopal.

After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, the Chief Minister said he apprised him of various initiatives being undertaken jointly by the Centre and the state government.

In an official statement, Yadav said a comprehensive plan has been prepared to develop 87 acres of land at the former factory site into a Bhopal Gas Tragedy Memorial, a Science Park, a Convention Centre, a modern laboratory dedicated to national security, and a national research centre focused on development.

Referring to the Bhopal gas tragedy of December 3, 1984, he said the city had witnessed one of the worst industrial disasters in history, in which more than 25,000 people lost their lives over the years. He added that the state government has recently completed the transportation and disposal of hazardous waste stored at the Union Carbide factory premises, marking a significant step toward redevelopment of the site.

The Chief Minister said he sought guidance from the Union Home Minister regarding the creation of a grand memorial on the vacant land, aimed at preserving the memory of the victims while transforming the area into a centre for scientific advancement and public engagement.

Yadav also informed Shah about events organised to commemorate the legacy of Samrat Vikramaditya, whom he described as one of the greatest rulers in history. On the law and order front, he said strong action has been taken against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in the state, noting that Balaghat district had long been affected by such activities. Discussions were also held on organising the Baiga Mahotsav in the district to promote regional development and tribal welfare.

Highlighting healthcare initiatives, Yadav said a state-wide vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer has been launched, under which more than eight lakh girls will receive free vaccines.