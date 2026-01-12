Basaveshwaraswamy Rathotsava Scheduled for Sankranti on January 15

BENGALURU

On the occasion of Sankranti festival, the Basaveshwaraswamy Rathotsava and Ground parish will be held on January 15, under the leadership of the Sri Basavanna Devara Seva Samiti, said BJP State Farmers’ Morcha Vice President M Rudresh.

Speaking at a press conference called at the Sri Basaveshwara Swamy Temple premises in Sompura, Nice Road, Yeshwantpur Assembly Constituency, he said that the Basaveshwaraswamy Rathotsava and Groundnut parish will be held on January 15, under the leadership of the Sri Basavanna Devara Seva Samiti, in the premises of the Sri Basaveshwaraswamy Temple, which has a historical background of the Chola period and was renovated in 2006.

On the day of Sankranti, more than a thousand priest couples who perform puja in temples will be honoured and a chariot will be dedicated by the Vijayendra Yediyurappa family. The chief guests will be former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, MP Raghavendra, BJP State President BY Vijayendra, film actor Dunia Vijay, NICE organization head Ashok Kheni, MLC TN Javarayi Gowda, Shivalinge Gowda of Thibbadevi Tent House will participate.

The programme will be graced by Sri Mummadi Nirvana Mahaswami of Sri Degula Math, Kanakapura, Nishchalanandanath Mahaswamiji of Kengeri Okkaligar Mahasansthan Math, Yadava Mahasansthan Math, Yadavananda Mahaswami, Trinetra Mahanta Shivayogi Swami, Niranjananandpuri Swamiji of Kaginele Peetha, Dr. Shivarudra Mahaswamy of Mummadi, Sachchidananda Mahaswamy of Bandhayade Math, Renuka Shivacharya Mahaswamy of Patta and other dignitaries will participate. This time, more than 2 lakh devotees are expected to come. Cheese and dasoha have been arranged for all those who come, he informed.

MLC TN Javarayigouda said that it is a good development that the rural festival of Sogad is being celebrated with great enthusiasm by introducing village lifestyle to the people of urban areas.

On this occasion, former Treasurer of the State Vokkaligara Sangha CM Maregowda, former members of the corporation R Anjinappa, Veena Nagaraj, leaders Mohan Kumar, J Ramesh, Sudhir, CR Prakash, and members of the Sri Basavanna Devara Seva Samiti and others were present at the press conference.