Guarantee schemes put Karnataka at top in per capita income: KJ George

BENGALURU

Energy Minister KJ George attributed Karnataka’s top ranking in per capita income to the government’s guarantee schemes.

Speaking at the Founder’s Day celebration at Dr BR Ambedkar Medical and Hospital, he said, our government has empowered women, who are known for sacrifice and love, through these schemes. This has led to our state’s rise to the top in per capita income.

George explained that the schemes would provide around Rs 5,500 into each family, boosting economic activity and creating thousands of jobs. The schemes have increased people’s purchasing power, strengthening families and the state’s economy, he added.

Explaining the idea behind the inception of the guarantee schemes, the minister recalled, Congress National leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra spanning 3200 kms. When yatra entered Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had joined him. During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi interacted with people of all strata to know their problems and feedback. The Yatra highlighted the need to support people struggling post-COVID. Our government announced these schemes in the first cabinet meeting, fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s call to provide economic support, he said.

George also appreciated Ambedkar Medical College in his constituency for providing excellent healthcare services during COVID-19 by offering 120 beds for patients.

The minister also outlined plans to develop Sarvagna Nagar with a focus on education and healthcare, including an upcoming 120-bed hospital shortly.