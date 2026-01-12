Monday, January 12, 2026
City

Nobel Laureate Schekman Urges Teamwork against Parkinson’s Rise

BENGALURU

Amid a global rise in Parkinson’s disease cases, Nobel laureate Randy Schekman emphasised that addressing complex neurodegenerative disorders requires collective, team-based efforts rather than isolated individual work in academia.

Speaking at the Infosys Prize 2025 ceremony in Bengaluru, the renowned cell biologist called for greater support for collaborative research through team-based grants, particularly in the fields of Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. He cautioned against what he described as over-emphasis on individual achievement in academic reward structures.

Our award winners today have all benefited from academic science, but there is a challenge, Schekman said. The reward structure favours individuals. Real progress on complicated problems like Parkinson’s takes team effort, and collaborative work is not necessarily well supported by the current grant system. While Schekman has made significant contributions to understanding the biological mechanisms underlying Parkinson’s disease, his remarks also carried a deeply personal note. His late wife was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 48, a journey he recalled during his address.

Pointing to her photograph displayed on a large LED screen, Schekman said, this was her when everything was normal. He recounted how she developed puzzling symptoms that were initially difficult to diagnose. Neurologists said it was Parkinson’s, but how could we be sure. I will never forget the afternoon she called my office to say that after taking the pill, all her symptoms disappeared. That was both the good and the bad news, he said.

The Infosys Prize 2025 honoured six researchers across six categories, economics, engineering and computer science, humanities and social sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences, and physical sciences, recognising work that has had a significant impact on science and society. Organised by the Infosys Science Foundation, the awards celebrate scientists and scholars under the age of 40. Over the years, several Infosys Prize recipients have gone on to gain international acclaim, including winning the Nobel Prize.

